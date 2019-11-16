"Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference
Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
"Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference is hosted by WE CHARM (Women Everyday Changing Hearts as Role Models). Uplifting, Empowering and Building strong and courageous Women and Girls. Get ready to have some fun and Be Inspired! Guest Speakers. Tickets: $20. Light Snacks.
