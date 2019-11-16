"Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference

to Google Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00

Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016

"Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference is hosted by WE CHARM (Women Everyday Changing Hearts as Role Models). Uplifting, Empowering and Building strong and courageous Women and Girls. Get ready to have some fun and Be Inspired! Guest Speakers. Tickets: $20. Light Snacks.

Info

Roanoke Higher Education Center 108 N Jefferson Street, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00 iCalendar - "Girl, Get Up - You Were Built Like That" Women's Conference - 2019-11-16 09:00:00