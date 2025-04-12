Only Girl in the Orchestra Screening with RSO Youth Symphony Quintet
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Oscar-winning documentary "The Only Girl in the Orchestra," screening. In 1966, the first female musician is hired by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the documentary features, the now 87 year old, recounting her beginnings and career ploying double bass for this famous orchestra. The RSO Youth Symphony Quintet will perform after the film. Admission is free.
