Girls on the Run Greater Roanoke Spring Season Celebratory 5K

Confidence through Accomplishment

Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Everyone in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.

Event: Greater Roanoke Spring Season Celebratory 5K

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Location: Hollins University (7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24020

Time: 8:15 AM, Pre Race Activities 9:30 AM 5K Start Time

Early Bird (Online): 1/5/2024- 3/6/2024 - $20

General Registration (Online): 3/6/2024-4/24/2024 - $30

Race Day Registration (at Event): $45