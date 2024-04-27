Girls on the Run Greater Roanoke Spring Season Celebratory 5K
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Girls on the Run
Confidence through Accomplishment
Each season comes to an end with a celebratory 5K. This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Everyone in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.
Event: Greater Roanoke Spring Season Celebratory 5K
Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
Location: Hollins University (7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24020
Time: 8:15 AM, Pre Race Activities 9:30 AM 5K Start Time
Early Bird (Online): 1/5/2024- 3/6/2024 - $20
General Registration (Online): 3/6/2024-4/24/2024 - $30
Race Day Registration (at Event): $45