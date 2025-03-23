Give Me Liberty Livestream: Patrick Henry's Famous Speech at 250

× Expand Patrick Henry's Red Hill Patrick Henry Before the Virginia House of Burgesses, by Peter Frederick Rothermel, 1851.

Hear freedom ring as Patrick Henry’s eternal “Liberty or Death” speech, delivered by a reenactor to a live audience at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, is livestreamed at the Salem Museum! Admission is free for this event on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Originally delivered to an audience on the precipice of conflict with Great Britain (amongst whom was Andrew Lewis), Henry’s stirring words will once again ignite passions of revolutionary fervor on the anniversary of the very date and location it was delivered 250 years ago. Light refreshments will be provided as attendees watch the event, part of broader statewide celebrations in anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution in April.