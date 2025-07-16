× Expand Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. Give Me Liberty exhibit

The Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. is proud to announce that the traveling exhibition “Give Me Liberty: Virginia & The Forging of a Nation”, the signature exhibition of the Virginia America Revolution 250 Commission is coming to Botetourt! The exhibit was organized in partnership by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture and will be on view at the Botetourt County Museum of History & Culture from July 14 through August 25, 2025.

"Give Me Liberty" explores the American ideals of freedom and independence as they were shaped and challenged in Virginia during the 1770s. With compelling tales and striking visuals, the banner exhibit places a spotlight on Virginia’s essential role in the Revolution, while connecting national themes to the lives of everyday people in early America.

The exhibition’s run at the museum coincides with Botetourt County’s ongoing commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence. A selection of supplemental artifacts from the museum’s collection will be on display alongside the traveling panels, highlighting how life was in Botetourt leading up to the Revolutionary War, including the 1775 Botetourt Resolutions and the voices of local leaders and families who lived through turbulent times.

Admission to the museum and exhibition is free. If you’d like to schedule a large group, please contact the museum at 540.473.0148

For more information about our hours and other special events, visit https://bothistsoc.wordpress.com/ or follow the Historical Society on Facebook and Instagram.