Play by Tennessee Williams

Drama | September 25 – October 6

Said to be one of the greatest plays in the 20th Century, come see The Glass Menagerie, the “memory play” that catapulted beloved playwright Tennessee Williams to fame. This riveting drama is set in 1937’s St. Louis, and follows the fragile Wingfield family: Tom, an aspiring poet, his painfully shy sister Laura, and their mother Amanda, a faded southern belle. Dreams and reality collide in this play of exquisite beauty.