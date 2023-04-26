Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show
to
Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
Salem Museum
Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show
Now through May 11 at the Salem Museum
The Roanoke County Public Schools support a strong visual arts program with a staff of licensed art teachers. Don't miss this display of 2D and 3D work by talented students! Pieces include art ranging from drawing, painting, and pastels to photography and digital art, to sculpture and mixed media.
Info
Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153
Art & Exhibitions