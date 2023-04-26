Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show

to

Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153

Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show

Now through May 11 at the Salem Museum

The Roanoke County Public Schools support a strong visual arts program with a staff of licensed art teachers. Don't miss this display of 2D and 3D work by talented students! Pieces include art ranging from drawing, painting, and pastels to photography and digital art, to sculpture and mixed media.

Info

Salem Museum 801 E Main, Salem, Virginia 24153
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show - 2023-04-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show - 2023-04-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show - 2023-04-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Glenvar High School and Middle School Student Art Show - 2023-04-26 00:00:00 ical