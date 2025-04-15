× Expand Salem Museum Glenvar Art Show Flyer 2025 - 1 The Glenvar Student Art Show returns to the Salem Museum Tuesday, April 15

The Salem Museum is happy to announce the return of the annual Glenvar Student Art Show! Following an opening reception Tuesday, April 15 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, all art will be on display through Thursday, May 15.

New this year are entries from Glenvar Elementary School students, joining the many fabulous and unique creations of Glenvar High and Glenvar Middle School students. See examples of both 2D and 3D art, including drawings, paintings, collages, photography, ceramics, and digital creations! This fun family-friendly exhibit is free for the public.