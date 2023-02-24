GLORY DENIED: A NEW AMERICAN OPERA

Jefferson Center 541 Luck Avenue SW #221 , Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Based on a book by Tom Philpott, Glory Denied tells the true story of Col. Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war. The story chronicles Jim’s life for nine years as a captured soldier during the Vietnam War and the aftermath that followed his return home.

An opera that explores family relationships during a difficult time in our nation’s history, Glory Denied is a compelling and heart-wrenching story of loss, hope, and one man’s will to survive.

