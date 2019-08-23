Let's Go to the Movies
Mill Mountain Theatre 1 Market Square SE, City of Roanoke, Virginia
Concert | August 23 – August 24
Sit back and enjoy all of your favorite songs from Hollywood’s Greatest Blockbusters: from Titanic to The Wizard of Oz, Dirty Dancing to The Graduate. You will not want to miss this journey of music through the golden age of cinema at Mill Mountain Theatre. Come join us in this celebration of music through 100 years of movie magic.
Theater & Dance