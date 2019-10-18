The Go Outside Festival, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, is an annual event to encourage healthy, active outside recreation. By combining the things outdoor enthusiasts love - camping, music, gear, races, and demos all in a beautiful outdoor setting – GO Fest is a celebration of everything outdoors. Roanoke GO Fest is a partnership between the nonprofit Roanoke Outside Foundation and the City of Roanoke Department of Parks and Recreation.

Watch pro BMX stunt shows, learn to fly fish, demo a mountain bike, test your balance on a slackline, try out some climbing shoes, learn some wilderness first aid, test your balance on a SUP, crawl into your tent, enjoy a craft beer or two, listen to killer music, then wake up the next morning and try something new. Ride a big wheel, learn how to fix your outdoor gear, enter the Wild Gear Chase, watch the lumberjack show, watch the ultimate air dogs, build a custom headlamp, chill out in an ENO hammock, play around of disc golf, enjoy a beer or two while listen to music, crawl into your tent, then wake up the next morning and try something new.

As fellow outdoor sports enthusiasts, we aspire to share our love and passion for outdoor recreation with the entire world! GO Fest is fully funded by our wonderful sponsors, so when given the chance... SUPPORT THEM!