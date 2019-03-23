Go - Women's Day 2019

Brambleton Recreation Center 3788 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Author Elizabeth Laing Thompson will be speaking in Roanoke at "Go," a local women's event on March 23. Her books "When God Says Go" and "When God Says Wait" are available at Barnes and Noble. She will also be signing books on site, and admission includes coffee, tea, desserts, and giveaways. The event is hosted by the Roanoke Valley Church, and will be from 2-5pm at the Brambleton Center.

