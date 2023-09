× Expand Cindy Goff, Photographer Image from the photography show, "Goddesses, Heroes, Dream" by Cindy Goff

A solo photography show by Cindy Goff will be at the Art Place, 114 E Lee Highway, Chilhowie, Virginia from Sept. 21-Oct. 29. The show will feature creative images by the artist as well as a group of portraits of local women who are the heartbeat of the community.