Godwin Louis, alto saxophonist, was born in Harlem, New York and began playing saxophone at age nine and went on to be a finalist in the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz Saxophone Competition. He has performed as a sideman and guest soloist and has conducted clinics and master classes worldwide. As a composer, Godwin has received the Jerome Foundation Emerging Artist Grant and the Jazz Gallery’s “New Works Commission.” As an educator, humanitarian and ambassador, Godwin has traveled from Benin to China to help promote cross-cultural understanding and introduce thousands to America’s indigenous art form through public concerts, master classes, and jam sessions.

Godwin is the founder of Experience Ayiti, a nonprofit educational, multidisciplinary arts organization.