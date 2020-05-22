× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre Golden Age of Broadway at Mill Mountain Theatre

GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY

Concert | May 22 – May 23

Enjoy the sweeping and illustrious music of Broadway’s Golden Age in our Golden Age of Broadway concert on the Trinkle MainStage. Throughout the evening, enjoy songs from the Great White Way’s most iconic composers: Cole Porter (Anything Goes, Kiss Me Kate), Rodgers and Hammerstein (Sound of Music, South Pacific, Carousel, The King and I), Leonard Bernstein (West Side Story, On The Town), Irving Berlin (Annie Get Your Gun), Lerner and Lowe (My Fair Lady), Frank Loesser (Guys and Dolls), and more! Featuring a live band and singers, this concert is produced by MMT in just a week and plays for two nights only!