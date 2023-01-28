Goldings, Bernstein, Stewart Trio

× Expand john rogers

In the mid-1990s, The New York Times described Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein and Bill Stewart as “the best organ trio of the last decade.” The trio, which has now been together for over 30 years, has been recognized for charting new ground with its synergistic playing and thoughtful music. They have over a dozen recordings, all of which display their distinctive sound, whether exploring the depths of jazz standards or playing their own original compositions.