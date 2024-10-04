Golf For Sound
Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
5 Points Music Sanctuary
REGISTER NOW/PAY LATER:https://www.5pointsmusic.com/events/golfforsound/
Our premier fundraising event, Golf For Sound, is back for our 7th Anniversary year on Friday, October 4 at Roanoke Country Club. We rely on your support to keep innovating and advancing our music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility programs.
HOW CAN YOU HELP?
Register your team today and join us for a fun day on the course at Roanoke Country Club. Team registrations are $700; Corporate/Hole Sponsors are $1250; both include your team fees.
THE BASICS:
- 4 Person Captain's Choice Individual - $175
- Team - $700
- Corporate/Hole Sponsor - $1250
- Mulligan - $25 (Includes 2 mulligans and 1 red tee)
- All participants receive: green fees, lunch, cold beverages all day long, a special 5PTS Swag Bag, and more.
- No Minimum Drive
- Bogey Max Score
- Prizes Include: Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Raffles, and more
THE SCHEDULE:
- 10:30-11:45am: Registration & Lunch
- 12:00pm Shotgun Start
- 4:30-5:00pm: Awards
5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.