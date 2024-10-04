× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

REGISTER NOW/PAY LATER:https://www.5pointsmusic.com/events/golfforsound/

Our premier fundraising event, Golf For Sound, is back for our 7th Anniversary year on Friday, October 4 at Roanoke Country Club. We rely on your support to keep innovating and advancing our music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility programs.

HOW CAN YOU HELP?

Register your team today and join us for a fun day on the course at Roanoke Country Club. Team registrations are $700; Corporate/Hole Sponsors are $1250; both include your team fees.

THE BASICS:

4 Person Captain's Choice Individual - $175

Team - $700

Corporate/Hole Sponsor - $1250

Mulligan - $25 (Includes 2 mulligans and 1 red tee)

All participants receive: green fees, lunch, cold beverages all day long, a special 5PTS Swag Bag, and more.

No Minimum Drive

Bogey Max Score

Prizes Include: Longest Drive, Closest to Pin, Raffles, and more

THE SCHEDULE:

10:30-11:45am: Registration & Lunch

12:00pm Shotgun Start

4:30-5:00pm: Awards

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.