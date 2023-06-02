Golfing Fore Wishes: Benefitting Make-A-Wish Greater VA

× Expand Make-A-Wish Greater VA Golfing Fore Wishes

We are calling all golf enthusiasts and community supporters to tee off from the Roanoke Country Club!

Join us at Golfing Fore Wishes, a golf tournament to benefit of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Participants will enjoy some competitive fun while also raising vital funds on behalf of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Don't miss this hole-in-one opportunity to support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in the Roanoke community and surrounding areas.

Schedule of Events:

Registration: 10:00 to 11AM

Lunch & Range: 11:00AM-12PM

Shotgun Start: 12:15PM

Cocktail Hour: 4:30-5:30PM

Please contact Jessica Woodyard at jwoodyard@va.wish.org, for more information!