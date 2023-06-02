Golfing Fore Wishes: Benefitting Make-A-Wish Greater VA
to
Roanoke Country Club 3360 Country Club Drive , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Make-A-Wish Greater VA
Golfing Fore Wishes
We are calling all golf enthusiasts and community supporters to tee off from the Roanoke Country Club!
Join us at Golfing Fore Wishes, a golf tournament to benefit of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Participants will enjoy some competitive fun while also raising vital funds on behalf of Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. Don't miss this hole-in-one opportunity to support life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in the Roanoke community and surrounding areas.
Schedule of Events:
Registration: 10:00 to 11AM
Lunch & Range: 11:00AM-12PM
Shotgun Start: 12:15PM
Cocktail Hour: 4:30-5:30PM
Please contact Jessica Woodyard at jwoodyard@va.wish.org, for more information!