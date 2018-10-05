YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Based on the work of Charles Schultz
October 5-7, 2018
RCT is ready to make you smile when the beloved characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip take the stage in YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. You’ll join Charlie Brown and the gang as they contemplate what happiness “is” and how to find it.
Perfect for the whole family, the gang will sing and dance their way into your heart! Happiness is guaranteed.
Public Performances: October 5 at 7 p.m.
October 6 at 3 p.m.
October 7 at 3 p.m.
Info
Roanoke Children's Theatre 541 Luck Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance