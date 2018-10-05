YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Based on the work of Charles Schultz

October 5-7, 2018

RCT is ready to make you smile when the beloved characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip take the stage in YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. You’ll join Charlie Brown and the gang as they contemplate what happiness “is” and how to find it.

Perfect for the whole family, the gang will sing and dance their way into your heart! Happiness is guaranteed.

Public Performances: October 5 at 7 p.m.

October 6 at 3 p.m.

October 7 at 3 p.m.