× Expand Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Gran Fondo Alleghany

Virginia's First and Finest Fondo!

The Gran Fondo Alleghany will celebrate its eighth edition this July, and our commitment to providing our riders with a premium experience remains steadfast.

This year, in response to requests from riders, we're offering a Medio Fondo option that avoids the Warm Springs Mountain climb, and a "Medio Mountain" option that tackles the Warm Springs climb and offers more total miles of climbing.

We've also taken out the Pitzer's Ridge climb from our shortest ride, the Piccolo Fondo, to give you the flattest Piccolo Fondo course we've ever offered.

All of our rides come with course timing, neutral technical support, fully stocked rest stops and food and beverage at the finish. All served with our renowned Alleghany Highlands hospitality!

See you on the start line this July!