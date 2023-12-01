Grand Illumination Buchanan Festival of Lights

× Expand Town of Buchanan Stroll through thousands and thousands of lights on display on the Buchanan Town Park.

SAVE THE DATE of December 1st & 2nd for the Grand Illumination of Buchanan's Festival of Lights on the Buchanan Town Park at 485 Lowe Street, Buchanan, VA 24066. Gates OPEN for Walk Thru Strolls on the Park beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. this Friday & Saturday. Admission by Donation which goes to purchase lights for next year's show. This is a great evening for photo ops with the family, there will also be Smores for the Kids, Soup, Petros and Hot Coco for Sale at the Food Concession Stand, and, Photos with Santa 6 pm - 8 pm. Lights will remain on December 3rd thru January 1st.