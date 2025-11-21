× Expand Ferrum College Red Green Vintage Automotive Show Poster - 1 Grand Ole Ferrum Opry flyer

The Grand Ole Ferrum Opry returns at Ferrum College in a pre-Christmas edition that will honor local musician and community supporter Bobby Radford. Performers will include Orchestra Appalachia, the Panther Singers, guests Remington and Christian Davis, and more.

Free and open to the public in Vaughn Chapel (on Rt. 40 at the Wiley Drive entrance) on the campus of Ferrum College.

For more information, contact Emily Blankenship-Tucker, program coordinator for Music & Theatre at Ferrum College, ebtucker@ferrum.edu.