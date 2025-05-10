Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini
Windsor Hills United Methodist Church 3591 Windsor Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Guest Artist, Dr. Cindy Lindeen-Martin
An Event of Spectacular Pipe Organ Music
Join us for an extraordinary music performance as guest artist Dr. Cindy Lindeen-Martin performs with the Roanoke Baroque Chamber Orchestra in Grandeur of the Organ.
Experience the majestic sounds of the pipe organ with concertos by C.P.E. Bach and Giovanni Sammartini, showcasing the instrument’s brilliance and depth.
This special event is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.
Don’t miss this celebration of organ music’s grandeur!