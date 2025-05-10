Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini

to

Windsor Hills United Methodist Church 3591 Windsor Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24018

An Event of Spectacular Pipe Organ Music

Join us for an extraordinary music performance as guest artist Dr. Cindy Lindeen-Martin performs with the Roanoke Baroque Chamber Orchestra in Grandeur of the Organ.

Experience the majestic sounds of the pipe organ with concertos by C.P.E. Bach and Giovanni Sammartini, showcasing the instrument’s brilliance and depth.

This special event is co-sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.

Don’t miss this celebration of organ music’s grandeur!

Info

Windsor Hills United Methodist Church 3591 Windsor Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini - 2025-05-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini - 2025-05-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini - 2025-05-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Grandeur of the Pipe Organ- Bach & Sammartini - 2025-05-10 19:00:00 ical