Starting the year off right with an all-star cast!

We're excited to welcome back a Chillage favorite, Shorefire. Their sound, a fresh blend of original surf-reggae, funk and rock music, maintains radio-friendly hooks and always moves the audience to their feet.

We are going to have a THAITASTIC night with our wonderful friends at Thai This Food Truck! Local and regional favorites, you won't want to miss out on their deliciousness!

Cool Blue Ice Cream Co. will be chilling with us all year and you know Travis Powell and his Two Roosters Kettle Corn and Coffee Company always keep the joint popping! ;)

FOR THE KIDS: Facepainting by Lib's Lab Entertainment, large street games by Judd's Big Fun Events and sidewalk chalk galore!

P.A. Short Distributing to the rescue! Wicked Weed Brewing will bring the spirits of the evening, along with Bud Light and a nice selection of wine. The Bohemian Bar Box will be setting up their whimsical bar with yummy Prosecco drinks!