GRANDIN CHILLAGE - Troublesome Blues Band

The Grandin Chillage is a full service event designed to bring the community together through good music, cold drinks, great company and positive vibes! This past season we have made it a family-friendly event as well.

This outdoor event takes place at 1514 Grandin Road, the site of the former Texaco.

Regular season hours are from 6 - 9 pm on selected Friday nights, with a grand finale of a ChillageFest in October which lasts from 2 - 9 pm and features a variety of bands throughout the day and evening, along with a selection of local breweries.

Children 12 and under are free, and all children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Leashed dogs are welcome. We hope to see you at the next Chillage!