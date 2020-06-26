he Grandin Chillage is a full service event designed to bring the community together through good music, cold drinks, great company and positive vibes! This past season we have made it a family-friendly event as well.

This outdoor event takes place at 1514 Grandin Road, the site of the former Texaco. A local craft brewery is featured, with Sangria, imported wines and Bud Light also served. Two Roosters Kettle Corn, Cool Blue Ice Cream and a local Food Truck provide some good fixin's! Local bands offer a variety of music from rock to blues to reggae.