× Expand Grandin Holiday Lights Extravaganza

Join us for a family-friendly stroll or jog of the beautiful holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and residences. This annual event is fun for the whole family! Meet by 6pm for a group photo and then stroll the streets of Grandin and find your favorite festive decorations! Post-walk or run, join us for our 7-11 Hot Chocolate station and enjoy discounts at local businesses and restaurants. Registered participants will receive a goodie bag as well as the satisfaction in knowing your registration fee goes toward supporting West End Center for Youth!