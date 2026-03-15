× Expand Courtesy LEAP For Local Food

Join us at the Grandin Village Farmers Market to continue supporting local farmers while syncing up with all the season has to offer. We're open Saturdays, April through November, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What will you find at market?

Grandin Village Farmers Market vendors sell certified and noncertified organic veggies, fruits, and herbs; pasture raised/grass-fed chicken, eggs, and hand-crafted cheeses; locally raised beef and pork; artisan homemade breads, baked goods, hot-prepared foods, locally roasted coffee, fermented foods, spices, and more. The market also supports a variety of local artisan vendors bringing pottery, paintings, candles, and soaps!

This market was the spark that created LEAP and it remains a welcoming place, where community, sustainability, and deliciousness intersect week after week, year after year.