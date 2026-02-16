× Expand Ferrum College Grandma Gatewood poster

In 1955, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood, a 67-year-old Ohio woman in Keds, carrying her things in a homemade sack, walked the entire Appalachian Trail. She hiked 2,050 miles from Georgia to Maine. She became the first woman to complete a solo through-hike. She later did it again twice and walked other trails across the country.

Her story is about grit, stubborn hope, and that deep Appalachian knowing that if you keep putting one foot in front of the other, you’ll get where you’re meant to go. "Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk" brings this true story to the stage. It offers a reminder that it’s never too late to start over, chase freedom, or answer the call of the trail. If these mountains mean something to you, come walk a while with Grandma Gatewood.

Visiting performer Becky Prophet plays Grandma Gatewood, with Rebecca Crocker of Roanoke in supporting roles. Directed by Emily Blankenship-Tucker.

Performances February 20 and 21 at 7 p.m., February 22 at 2 p.m. An optional pre-show dinner is served on Saturday at 5:30 and Sunday at 12:30.

Produced with permission of the playwright, Catherine Bush.

The play has adult themes and is not intended for children. It is based on a true story, as told in the nonfiction book "Grandma Gatewood’s Walk" by Ben Montgomery (2014) and many articles, diaries, and interviews.

Reserve tickets at www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets.

Read more about it at https://www.ferrum.edu/news/blue-ridge-dinner-theatre-at-ferrum-college-presents-grandma-gatewood-took-a-walk-february-20-to-22.