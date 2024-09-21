Grandparents Appreciation Day

× Expand Virginia Museum of Transportation

Celebrate Grandparents Day at VMT on Saturday September 21 from 10am-3pm! Grab an AARP giveaway as you start your adventure. Make a craft with family and friends or get your photo taken at our polaroid station. Watch demos and print your own Grandparents Day cards with local printers Sourced Press. Grab some lunch with our onsite food truck or snack on free popcorn curtesy of VMT. Learn how to make your own puppet with Mike Moran and join him in a family puppet show and sing-a-long from 12:00-1:30pm. End your day with some treats from our craft vendors and live bluegrass music on our Railyard Stage with The Brothers Young from 1-3pm. General admission includes all additional activities excluding personal vendor purchases. Regular admission rates apply. Grandparents get in free!