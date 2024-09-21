× Expand Alicia Hollingsworth 8.27 Grandparents Day - 1 Grandparents Appreciation Day

Celebrate Grandparents’ Day at VMT on Saturday September 21 from 10am-3pm! Make a craft with family and friends or get your keepsake photo taken at our polaroid station. Watch demos and print your own Grandparents Day cards with local printers Sourced Press. Enjoy free face painting all day, grab some lunch with our onsite food truck or snack on free popcorn curtesy of VMT. Learn how to make your own puppet with Mike Moran and join him in a family puppet show and sing-a-long from 12:00-1:30pm. End your day with some treats from our craft vendors, Jersey Water Ice provided by AARP from 11am-2pm and live bluegrass music on our Railyard Stage with The Brothers Young from 1-3pm. Don’t forget to stop by the AARP tables for information about local resources! First 200 kids receive a free AARP giveaway.

Grandparents enjoy free admission when visiting with a grandchild! General admission includes all additional activities while supplies last, excluding vendor purchases.