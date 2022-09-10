Grandparents Day!

Virginia Museum of Transportation 303 303 Norfolk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Virginia Museum of transportation is excited to celebrate Grandparents day with you all on Saturday September 10th. Doors open at 10AM! $5 admission, lots of activities, vendors, food, and so much more! Grandparents escorted by their grandchildren are half off admission.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
