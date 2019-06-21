Great American Campout

Camp with a ranger. Park staff will be offering tips and tricks to make your camping experience memorable. Discover the wonderful adventures that await you in the great outdoors. Our park interpreter will give tips on how start a fire, help you learn how to tie knots, explore the creatures of the night, and identify birds. Dress appropriately as this event will be held rain or shine.

All programming is free, but regular camping fees apply. Reservations are required. Contact http://www.reserveamerica.com or call 1-800-933-7275 to reserve a campsite.

The fun starts at the campground at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, and will conclude at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 23. Check the park bulletin boards or https://tinyurl.com/y342nfku for specific activities and times.