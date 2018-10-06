The Great Pumpkin Smash 2018

Tickets on sale soon

This event is based on the idea that you either like things made of pumpkin, or you're wrong!

The Great Pumpkin Smash is here! Enjoy fall food, pumpkin brews, live music and of course, the smashing of the great pumpkin! If you surround yourself with pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie candles and carved pumpkins in October, this event is for you!

The Northwest TrueValue Kids SMASH ZONE & kid's area returns! (see ticket information)

There are other pumpkin festivals in and around Roanoke...but nothing focusing on pumpkin foods and beers. Your event has arrived.

Adults are $5-Kids 12 and under are FREE!

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have a designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE Liberty Tax shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 9:45am. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event. We will also have tables and chairs set up for this festival and some tents for shaded areas.