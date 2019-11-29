GREEN EARRINGS - The Steely Dan Experience

The ten members of Green Earrings bring a myriad of experiences and influences together in a quest to accurately replicate the sounds of Steely Dan. The result is “the closest thing to being there” you’re likely to encounter, unless you are sitting in the audience at a Steely Dan show.

With four part harmony vocals, smokin' hot horns, and a rhythm section comprised of regional pros, this powerhouse band covers the Steely Dan catalog from Can’t Buy a Thrill to Aja and beyond. You’ll hear both studio versions as well as tasteful updates from Steely Dan’s tours over the last decade.