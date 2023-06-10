Green Film Festival June 10, 2023
to
Grace Covenant Church 756 Peters Creek Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24017
Queen Bee Marketing
June 10, 2023 - 1
Green Film Fest
About the films:
Aghbalou: The Source of Water.
Bringing together a local story of perseverance and resilience with a “global call to action,” Aghbalou is a beautifully filmed exploration of the struggles of a rural Oasis community in Morocco with a range of local problems associated with global climate change.
Lost Rivers
A fascinating look at the ancient waterways that have been hidden under our cities and towns and the people committed to revealing and reconnecting with them.