Green Film Festival June 10, 2023

Grace Covenant Church 756 Peters Creek Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24017

About the films:

Aghbalou: The Source of Water.

Bringing together a local story of perseverance and resilience with a “global call to action,” Aghbalou is a beautifully filmed exploration of the struggles of a rural Oasis community in Morocco with a range of local problems associated with global climate change.

Lost Rivers

A fascinating look at the ancient waterways that have been hidden under our cities and towns and the people committed to revealing and reconnecting with them.

