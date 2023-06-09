× Expand Queen Bee Marketing Green Film Festival June 9 2023 - 1 Green Film Festival

Free Event! June 9, 2023. Time 7:30pm Film: Eating our Way to Extinction

About the film:

Some of the most serious environmental and health challenges we face are exacerbated by the practices of industrial animal agriculture. Please join CVC for an evening screening of the multi-award winning documentary, “Eating Our Way to Extinction.” Narrated by Kate Winslet, this film explores many of the problems associated with the modern food industry as well as ways each of us can make a beneficial difference by making more sustainable every day choices. The modern food industry is one of the largest contributors to water pollution, human illness, biodiversity loss, and climate change.