Green Film Festival June 9, 2023

to

Virginia Heights Baptist Church 2014 Memorial Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia

Free Event! June 9, 2023. Time 7:30pm Film: Eating our Way to Extinction

About the film:

Some of the most serious environmental and health challenges we face are exacerbated by the practices of industrial animal agriculture. Please join CVC for an evening screening of the multi-award winning documentary, “Eating Our Way to Extinction.” Narrated by Kate Winslet, this film explores many of the problems associated with the modern food industry as well as ways each of us can make a beneficial difference by making more sustainable every day choices. The modern food industry is one of the largest contributors to water pollution, human illness, biodiversity loss, and climate change.

Info

Film, Health & Wellness
5403455523
to
