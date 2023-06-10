Green Film Festival Junior 2023

× Expand Queen Bee Marketing Green Film Festival no date - 1 Green film fest

Please join CVC for an afternoon of kid friendly environmental films! First, we’ll screen Wall-E, a moving cartoon about a robot assigned the job of cleaning all the trash and pollution from an Earth long abandoned by humanity. Our second film will be Microplastic Madness, a fun and inspiring documentary about a group of elementary school students in Brooklyn who take on the global problem of plastic pollution. Microplastic Madness is narrated by 5th grade students. Both films are suitable for all ages. Each runs around 90 minutes.