× Expand Poster: Queen Bee Marketing Clean Valley Council's Green Film Festival

Free admission! Register here: https://cleanvalley.org/event/green-film-festival/

Clean Valley Council is hosting a Green Film Festival on June 8 and 9, 2022. We hope to raise awareness and understanding of many of the environmental challenges we all face, and in turn foster a commitment to responsible environmental stewardship. To further its mission of promoting environmental stewardship through education, CVC will highlight films that explore environmental challenges and opportunities at both local and global levels.

The film lineup is as follows:

June 8:

One Earth

Pollinators under Pressure

River Wakes

30 Days Without Plastic

Hidden Rivers

June 9:

Here we Stand

A Story of Plastic

A Plastic Wave

Climate Emergency

Red Wolf Revival

Last Dragons

Films will be screened from 8:00-10:30PM on June 8 and 9, at the beautiful Penthouse at Center in the Square (located in the heart of downtown Roanoke, at 1 Market Square, SE, 6th Floor). Doors open at 7:00PM for food and drinks. Wine and beer will be available for purchase.

CVC has been serving students and the public in the Roanoke Valley for more than 40 years, and, thanks to the generosity of the City of Roanoke and Caroline Larocca Event Design, all films will be free and open to the public. The Lazy Bulldog will be selling food. Two Roosters Coffee and Kettle Corn and Deschutes will also be available.

For updates about Clean Valley Council’s Green Film Festival, please check our web site: https://cleanvalley.org/event/green-film-festival/.