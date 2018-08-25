Where can you find a ton of tartan, bold bag pipes, Scottish vendors, clans and feats of super human strength in Roanoke County, Virginia? Only at the 2018 Green Hill Highland Games where you’ll see some of the most outstanding kilt-donning athletes around! On Saturday, August 25th from 9am-6pm, Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park will host the Green Hill Highland Games. Both male and female athletes will challenge one another in traditional Scottish heavy athletics and strength competitions; including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and the always entertaining Caber TossCome on out and cheer on the athletes and enjoy Highland Pipes & Drums and Scottish music, vendors and authentic Scottish food. Spectator admission is FREE.