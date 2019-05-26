Greene Memorial Fine Arts Series Concert: Voices of Appalachia
Jefferson Center 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The concert will feature the newly founded young adult choir of the Roanoke Valley, The Voices of Appalachia, presenting a large variety of music, ranging from classical to contemporary choral music and arrangements of popular songs. The Greene Memorial Choir will join for the second half of the program, presenting a “preview” concert of the music that will be performed at Carnegie Hall on our New York City trip in April 2020.
