× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Greensky Bluegrass is a quintet from Kalamazoo, Michigan, renowned for blending the acoustic energy of bluegrass with the improvisational spirit of rock and jam bands. Comprising Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), the band has captivated audiences for over two decades with their inventive soundscapes. Their latest album, Stress Dreams, showcases their continued evolution, featuring introspective songwriting and expansive arrangements. Known for their electrifying shows and relentless touring, Greensky Bluegrass offers a musical experience that transcends traditional genre boundaries.

Tickets: Bronze - $36 | Silver - $51 | Gold - $61 | Platinum - $71 | Premium Loge - $86

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

PURCHASE TICKETS