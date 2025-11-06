Greensky Bluegrass
Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Jefferson Center
Greensky Bluegrass is a quintet from Kalamazoo, Michigan, renowned for blending the acoustic energy of bluegrass with the improvisational spirit of rock and jam bands. Comprising Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), the band has captivated audiences for over two decades with their inventive soundscapes. Their latest album, Stress Dreams, showcases their continued evolution, featuring introspective songwriting and expansive arrangements. Known for their electrifying shows and relentless touring, Greensky Bluegrass offers a musical experience that transcends traditional genre boundaries.
Tickets: Bronze - $36 | Silver - $51 | Gold - $61 | Platinum - $71 | Premium Loge - $86
*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket