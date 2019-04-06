Growing Up In The Valley's Virginia Family Expo

Join Growing Up In The Valley for their 3rd Annual Virgnia Family Expo!

Growing Up In the Valley is the LARGEST & most TRUSTED source for parenting information in the area – AND the Virginia Family Expo will give attendees the opportunity to visit with over 150 family-friendly area businesses and have some FUN doing it for FREE! Gather information and samples from local businesses that specalize in all things kids and family - such as sports & fitness, learning devices, health & nutrition, day cares & schools, camps, safety products and so much more for kids of all ages!

Along with the many exhibit booths, the expo is about FUN for the kids. Which is why there will be so many FUN themed intereactive features that everyone in the family can enjoy. This includes: live performances, inflatables, face painting, fire safety, scavenger hunt, character appearances and much more!

Admission : FREE!!!

For more information and complete details, please visit www.GrowingUpInTheValley.com