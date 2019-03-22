Gryzzle with Humpy

Gryzzle is a seven-piece hip-hop fusion ensemble from Harrisonburg, Virginia. The band features a rapper, three horns, and a full rhythm section, with arrangements that capture their unique sound and musical ideas. Since their 2017 inception, Gryzzle has spread their music across Virginia, delivering memorable and high-energy performances to every show they play. The band’s eclectic sound fused with their one of a kind stage presence makes for an incredibly fun and exciting experience for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.