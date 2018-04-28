Guerilla Embroidery: Doodling

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

10:30am - 3:00pm

Learn how to doodle with thread! Using intuitive techniques, we will create fun little "drawings" with our embroidery. Canvas will be provided, along with various kinds of needles, hoops, threads and yarns. If you'd like to doodle onto a specific textile, bring it in and we'll set you up!

Templates for 5 specific images will be provided, but instructor Stephanie Fallon will also be prepared to help you design your own. Space is limited!

$50 general public | $40 members

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
