Guerilla Embroidery: Doodling
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:30am - 3:00pm
Learn how to doodle with thread! Using intuitive techniques, we will create fun little "drawings" with our embroidery. Canvas will be provided, along with various kinds of needles, hoops, threads and yarns. If you'd like to doodle onto a specific textile, bring it in and we'll set you up!
Templates for 5 specific images will be provided, but instructor Stephanie Fallon will also be prepared to help you design your own. Space is limited!
$50 general public | $40 members
