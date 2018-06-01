“Who’s tripping down the streets of the city

Smilin’ at everybody she sees

Who’s reachin’ out to capture a moment

Everyone knows it’s _____?

If you guessed “Windy,” you could be a winner on Friday, June 1, 7 p.m., when the Roanoke Valley Community Band holds its free “Guess the Decade” concert at the Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke.

As the name implies, this event will be a fun-filled evening combining seven decades of great music (1920s – ‘80s) with non-stop trivia questions.

Which were the hottest cars back in the day? The coolest bands? The trendiest (or even the craziest) fashions? If you’ve got the answers, you could take home some free tickets to the museum’s exciting DRIVE exhibition, which will be opening in September.

Admission to the museum and concert are FREE. Galleries will be open, and sandwiches, wraps, beer and wine will be available for purchase in the museum’s “Morning Brew” café.

Bring your friends! Bring your family! And, by all means, bring your ear for good music and trivia at this exciting First Friday event!