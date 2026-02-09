Guided Candlelight Tours of the Galleries

× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke

Experience the Taubman Museum of Art’s galleries in a whole new way with our new guided candlelight tours!

These tours are held in conjunction with the popular Candlelight Concerts taking place at the Museum this evening, but you don’t have to attend the concert to experience these special tours.

Enjoy the works on view in a whole new way, illuminated by electric candlelight, as your knowledgeable guide provides interesting details about the artists, their techniques, inspirations, and more.

Inspired by the Valentine’s Day holiday, these tours will focus on love and appreciation of art on view in the Taubman’s Permanent Collection and exhibition galleries.

Candlelight Tours are available this evening at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:30 pm.

Member Adults: $10 | General Public Adults: $15 | Children: $5