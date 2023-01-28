Guns and Hoses Hockey 2023

× Expand Berglund Center

Doors Open at 4:30pm

Guns and Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke, Virginia, to benefit Local Roanoke Valley Charities.

Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area Police Officers and Law Enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games.

This year the money raised will benefit the Carilion Children's Hematology & Oncology Clinic for their support and work of those Roanoke Valley children who are battling various cancers. Please consider supporting the event as we try to break the 1/2 Million dollars raise for local charities.

We’d like to thank our fans and sponsors for their continued support in making Guns & Hoses not only possible, but a huge success and blessing to those benefiting from money raised and the work they do. Thank you.