Guns & Hoses Hockey

Guns and Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey tournament played in Roanoke, Virginia, to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the official charity of the International Association of Firefighters. Last year alone, the I.A.F.F. raised more than $25 million for the MDA through events such as this.

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 16 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $300,000 for the MDA, and more than 66,000 people have attended the games, including three consecutive sellouts the last three years!