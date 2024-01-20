Guns N Hoses

× Expand Berglund Center

Guns and Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke, Virginia, to benefit Local Roanoke Valley Charities.

Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area Police Officers and Law Enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games.

We’d like to thank our fans and sponsors for their continued support in making Guns & Hoses not only possible, but a huge success and blessing to those benefiting from money raised and the work they do. Thank you.

Ticket Prices: $12 and $7

Event Time: 6pm

Doors Open at 4:30pm