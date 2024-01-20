Guns N Hoses
Berglund Center Coliseum 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Berglund Center
Guns and Hoses is an annual charity ice hockey game played in Roanoke, Virginia, to benefit Local Roanoke Valley Charities.
Each year, local Roanoke-area IAFF Firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area Police Officers and Law Enforcement personnel (the “Guns”). During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised more $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games.
We’d like to thank our fans and sponsors for their continued support in making Guns & Hoses not only possible, but a huge success and blessing to those benefiting from money raised and the work they do. Thank you.
Ticket Prices: $12 and $7
Event Time: 6pm
Doors Open at 4:30pm